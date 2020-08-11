Amazon looks to turn closed department stores in malls into fulfillment centers

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that it will pause police use of its facial recognition technology for a year. The Seattle-based company did not say why it was doing so, but protests after the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(CNN Newsource) – Amazon could be moving into your local mall.

The e-commerce giant is in talks with Simon property group to replace closed department stores.

Simon is the largest mall owner in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday Amazon would convert former or current JC Penney and Sears stores into distribution hubs.

It could be a win-win situation. Amazon would get more space closer to where customers live, which would speed up shipping times. And mall owners would get a cash-rich tenant to replace their bankrupt anchor stores.