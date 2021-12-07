Amazon Web Services goes down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.

The outage was still impacting sites throughout Tuesday afternoon, but Amazon said it was starting to see signs of some recovery after tracing the root cause to several network devices in the eastern U.S. region.

On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 7:35 p.m. ET saying, “With the network device issues resolved, we are now working towards recovery of any impaired services. We will provide additional updates for impaired services within the appropriate entry in the Service Health Dashboard.”

Users reported outage issues across Amazon’s own products, including it’s e-commerce website, Prime Music, Prime Video and Amazon Alexa, according to Down Detector

Outside websites hosted by AWS including Disney Plus, Tinder, and Venmo were also experiencing outage issues, according to Down Detector.

