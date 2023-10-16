SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has issued an Amber Alert for two missing children. Kylie Horne and Kylann Harper were abducted from the Burger King on Veterans Parkway in Columbus, Georgia just before noon on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Police believe the girls are with Mikaela Harrell, and are asking citizens to be on the lookout for a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV with Georgia tag number TGS7835 and a gold Lexus with Georgia tag number SBZ8631. The GBI believes they are heading toward Ocilla, Georgia, and says the children are in extreme danger.

If you see Kylie, Kylann, or Mikaela, you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Columbia Police Department at 706-987-0994.