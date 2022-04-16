UPDATE (8:46 p.m.) – According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the AMBER Alert for Pierre Lubin has been canceled.

ATLANTA, G.A. (WSPA) – A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s AMBER Alert, has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Atlanta Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking for a black Jeep Compass with the Georgia license tag CSL5977.

Pierre Lubin is the child and is believed to be in extreme danger, officials said. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said they looking for Clady Duke Rhodes as well.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Pierre and his mother were last seen being forced into a 2016 black Jeep Compass by an unknown male and her ex-boyfriend on Saturday around 11 a.m.

If anyone has information, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Person Unit at (404) 546-425.