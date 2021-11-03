Amish man arrested in TN with 25 pounds of marijuana, several guns

National

by: Kait Newsum

Posted: / Updated:

Chris Appleby. Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in Tennessee has arrested a 33-year-old Amish man for possession of marijuana after authorities said they found a large amount of the drug at the man’s home.

On November 1, Lawrence County TN Sheriff’s Deputies said that a search warrant was executed at the home of Chris Appleby, located on Densen Road in the northern area of Lawrence County.

During their search, deputies reportedly found around 25 pounds of suspected marijuana, located in two separate buildings on the property.

Several guns and cash were also found on the property.

Photo courtesy of the
Lawrence County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department.

Appleby was transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident.

