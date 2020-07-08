Live Now
Andrew Jackson statue loses status in city named for him

National

by: EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 10, 1999, file photograph shows the bronze statue of Andrew Jackson in front of Jackson, Miss., City Hall. The City Council voted 5-1, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to relocate the bronze figure in a less prominent spot. It’s the latest of many changes in the United States as people reconsider monuments to historical figures with connections to slavery and racism. Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, owned enslaved people and oversaw the forced migration of Native Americans in which many died. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city named after former U.S. President Andrew Jackson will remove a downtown statue of him and put it in a less prominent spot.

The City Council in Jackson, Mississippi, voted 5-1 Tuesday to relocate the bronze figure that has stood outside City Hall since the early 1970s.

It’s the latest of many changes in the United States as people reconsider monuments to historical figures with connections to slavery and racism.

In addition to owning enslaved people, Jackson also oversaw the forced migration of Native Americans in which many died.

