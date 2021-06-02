Anheuser-Busch to give free beer if 70% of US adults get at least 1 COVID shot by July 4

(NEXSTAR) – This isn’t the first instance of beer being offered as an incentive to get vaccinated, but it’s definitely the largest.

Anheuser-Busch has announced plans to give free beer to Americans over the age of 21 on the condition that 70% of U.S. adults are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 4. The giveaway, which is part of White House-backed campaign, comes as President Joe Biden plans to announce a “month of action” to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are committed to supporting the safe and strong recovery of our nation and being able to be together again at the places and with the people we have missed so much. This commitment includes encouraging Americans to get vaccinated, and we are excited to buy Americans 21+ a round of beer when we reach the White House goal,” said Anheuser-Busch CEO Michel Doukeris in a press release issued Wednesday.

For a chance to win, entrants must visit MyCooler.com/beer during the offer period, which starts once 70% of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There, guests will be instructed to upload a photo of themselves at their “favorite place to grab a beer.” The first 200,000 to submit valid entries will be provided with a $5 digital pre-paid card to be used towards the purchase of an Anheuser-Busch product.

Currently, more than 62% of the U.S. adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, though rates are starting to slow, the Associated Press reported. Biden’s announcement for a “month of action” in June, to be detailed on Wednesday, is said to be using both public and private-sector partnerships to try and get those rates climbing again.

Anheuser-Busch’s latest giveaway marks the second time the company has provided free beer as encouragement to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It offered free beer to vaccinated fans in April.

The official rules for Anheuser-Busch’s beer giveaway are available at MyCooler.com/beer.