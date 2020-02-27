1  of  11
AP-NORC poll: Election security, integrity worry Americans

by: MARY CLARE JALONICK and HANNAH FINGERHUT Associated Press

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, file photo, a man feeds a ballot card into a digital voting machine during a demonstration in Raleigh, N.C. Americans have widespread concerns about the security and integrity of elections. Few say they have high confidence that votes in the 2020 presidential election will be counted accurately. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds skepticism about the democratic process in the United States. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans have widespread concerns about the security and integrity of elections. Few say they have high confidence that votes in the 2020 presidential election will be counted accurately.

A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds skepticism about the democratic process in the United States. While a third of Americans say they have high confidence in an accurate count, roughly another third are moderately confident and a remaining third say they have little confidence.

But concerns vary significantly by partisanship. Democrats are more likely than Republicans to express worries about the security of elections.

