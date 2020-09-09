Arizona Supreme Court denies West’s bid to appear on ballot

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. The Arizona Supreme Court is considering an appeal by West of a decision on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, that barred him from appearing on the state’s Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate. Ballot printing deadlines are fast approaching in the state. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected Kanye West’s bid to appear on the state’s Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The ruling Tuesday came just hours before eight of the state’s 15 counties faced a deadline for printing ballots.

The decision marked the end of the rapper’s attempt to run in Arizona.

The Supreme Court concluded West’s electors – who would have cast Electoral College votes for him if he had won the most votes of any candidate in Arizona – failed to file a key election document that stated their names and political parties.

West has qualified to appear on the ballot in several states.