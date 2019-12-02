Auschwitz Christmas ornaments removed from Amazon

(CNN Newsource) – Amazon has removed a number of Christmas ornaments, which featured images of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Pictures of the Nazi death camp were also on a variety of items including a mouse pad and bottle opener.

The Auschwitz Memorial called the items “disturbing and disrespectful.”

Selling "Christmas ornaments" with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful. We ask @amazon to remove the items of those suppliers. https://t.co/0uG2JG558e pic.twitter.com/ucZoTWPk1W — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) December 1, 2019

An estimated 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz during The Holocaust.

A total of six millions Jews were killed in the genocide, according to the museum.

Amazon removed the products, offered by third-party sellers, after the memorial organization tweeted about them.