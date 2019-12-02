Auschwitz Christmas ornaments removed from Amazon

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: CNN Newsource)

(CNN Newsource) – Amazon has removed a number of Christmas ornaments, which featured images of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Pictures of the Nazi death camp were also on a variety of items including a mouse pad and bottle opener.

The Auschwitz Memorial called the items “disturbing and disrespectful.”

An estimated 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz during The Holocaust.

A total of six millions Jews were killed in the genocide, according to the museum.

Amazon removed the products, offered by third-party sellers, after the memorial organization tweeted about them.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Home for the Holidays
Color Your Weather
Dollywood Ticket Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store