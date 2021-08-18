Authorities: 2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two women are dead after a gunman opened fire at a central Indiana automotive plant.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the NHK Seating of America plant near Frankfort.

Authorities say both women and the alleged shooter were employees.

No motive was immediately known.

Police say the alleged shooter has been identified as 26-year-old Gary C. Ferrell II, who is in custody, and there’s no active threat.

The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June.

Plant officials didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store