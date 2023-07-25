RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A musician took to Instagram on Monday to tell people to be on the lookout for her and her band’s stolen U-Haul trailer that she said contained all of their musical gear and instruments.

(Courtesy of Kelli Baker)

Kelli Baker, who fronts the New York-based blues-rock Kelli Baker Band, told CBS 17 that thieves stole the trailer at the Raleigh Hilton on Sunday night.

Earlier that evening, the band played a show at Bowstring Pizza and Brewyard on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh.

Baker also posted a video showing the instruments that had been stolen.

Raleigh police said in an email to CBS 17 that they received a report Monday morning at 3415 Wake Forest Road about the stolen U-Haul trailer.

The Raleigh Police Department said the preliminary investigation indicates the trailer was stolen by someone who attached it to a vehicle and drove away.

Police said the investigation is still underway.