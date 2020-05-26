Live Now
Beachgoers have rare encounter with 800-pound leatherback sea turtle nesting during daylight hours

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (FOX 46 Charlotte) – Beachgoers in Florida got quite the sight this week when an endangered sea turtle was spotted in the early morning hours nesting.

“What an incredible morning. I am still shaking! I get a text, I call back and ask, ‘Is she still there? Where?’ Answers were provided. I was still in my pajamas, grabbed my camera, license and ran to the car,” Shelley Michel shared on social media.

The 800-pound leatherback sea turtle was nesting in the daytime to the delight of a handful of people who got to see her.

“We did witness her returning to the ocean and I just cannot thank Jimmy enough for a dream come true. Best part, we got to experience it together!” Michel wrote.

