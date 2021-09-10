Biden administration announces plans to make at-home Covid-19 testing more available

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Biden Administration announced Thursday it plans to use a six-step comprehensive strategy to get the Coronavirus under control in the United States.

According to President Biden’s plan— one of those steps takes new approaches to increase the amount of testing one can do in their home.

Officials with the White House said to improve access for all consumers, top retailers that sell at-home rapid Covid-19 tests like Walmart and Amazon will offer those tests at up to 35-percent less the price for the next three months.

At home tests include nasal swabs, saliva tests, and more. Some Covid-19 tests you send your results off and get an answer in 24 hours, others you get your results in minutes.

While in limited supply, the at home test kits are available at most major retailers like CVS and Walgreens. But for Pharmacist Pradeep Komarneni over at Hub City Pharmacy, he said it’s been a struggle to get some kits in his store.

“Because all of the big people like CVS, Walgreens… They’re trying to grab as many as they can,” Kormarneni said. “And me being a small guy, it’s really hard for me to compete with the big boss.”

He attributes the demand to people not wanting to leave their home to get their results.

“So you want to go but at the same time you don’t want to be exposed by going to a hospital or to a clinic setting where there’s a chance there are more sick people and then there’s a chance that you’re going to get infected,” he explained.

Komarneni said he’s hopeful with President Biden’s new plan he’ll be able to get some tests in his store, so he can better serve his customers.

7 News took a trip around the Spartanburg area to see just how available these at-home test kits are. After several stops with no luck, we finally found an at-home test kit at the Walgreens off of Reidville Road.

The process is simple and directions included tell you how to conduct the at-home test by yourself.

Whichever test kit you do come across, it should contain information on its accuracy and whether or not it’s been approved by the FDA.

To learn more about President Biden’s plans to crack down on the spread of Covid-19, click here.