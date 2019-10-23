Birmingham PD find 3-year-old Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s remains in dumpster

An Amber Alert has been expanded for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney since she was abducted from a birthday party in Birmingham Saturday night. (Photo courtesy of family)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

9:15 p.m.

Starting the press conference, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said that Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, the 3-year-old girl who had been missing, for 10 days, was likely dead.

Smith said remains were found in a dumpster in town.

“We found the remains of a child that we believe to be Kamille,” Smith said.

Smith said kidnapping and murder charges would be placed against Derick Brown and Patrick Stallworth.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tongiht, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.

HAPPENING NOW: Birmingham Police speak about the Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney kidnapping case.https://www.wspa.com/news/birmingham-pd-holds-news-conference-in-kamille-cupcake-mckinneys-kidnapping/ Posted by WSPA 7News on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

9 p.m.

BPD holds press conference

The Birmingham Police Department held a press conference in the Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney kidnapping case at 9 p.m. at BPD headquarters.

12 p.m.

Mayor Woodfin pleads for public to find Cupcake

After the Birmingham City Council meeting, Mayor Randall Woodfin addressed the public about the necessity of finding Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Woodfin stated,