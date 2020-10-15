Bobcat apprehended while ‘shopping’ in Kentucky Dollar General

National

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Floyd County, KY Sheriff’s Department / Facebook)

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Employees at a Dollar General store in Martin, Ky. had a pretty testy shopper pay them a visit Wednesday evening— and the claws came out.

Quite literally.

A bobcat was found inside the store near the deodorant aisle. Floyd County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook that deputies, KSP troopers, and Martin Police were able to safely capture it and remove it from the store.

Thankfully, no employees or customers were injured and neither was the bobcat, who was released into the wild.

Dollar General did not immediately respond for comment, but we would venture to say that THIS customer won’t be graciously allowed back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories