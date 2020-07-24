Bodies still in New Orleans hotel construction wreckage

This aerial photo shows the Hard Rock Hotel, which was under construction, after a fatal partial collapse in New Orleans, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans officials say contractors have not been able to recover either of two remaining bodies from the wreckage of a hotel that partly collapsed during construction last year.

Fire Superintendent Tim McConnell says they also haven’t been able to tell him when the first body might be recovered.

He says he’s been told that the biggest problem is that contractors haven’t been able to obtain a robot needed to remove debris dangling from what were being built as the Hard Rock Hotel’s top floors.

McConnell said Monday that contractors hoped to have the first body out by the end of this week.