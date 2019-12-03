Boeing delays crew capsule test flight to International Space Station

In this Nov. 21, 2019 photo the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft rolls out from the company’s Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Boeing has delayed its first test flight of its Starliner crew capsule to the International Space Station. The launch is now targeted for Dec. 19. (Boeing via AP)

(AP) – Boeing has delayed its first test flight of its Starliner crew capsule to the International Space Station.

The launch is now targeted for Dec. 19. NASA said Tuesday that the two-day postponement was caused by problems with ground equipment at the Florida pad.

It will be the first trip to space by a Starliner. No astronauts will be aboard. Instead, a mannequin will occupy the commander’s seat.

SpaceX conducted a similar test flight of its Dragon crew capsule in March.

The companies expect to start launching astronauts to the space station for NASA next year.