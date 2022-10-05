GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ghost, goblins, and ghouls, oh my!

On the hunt for some terrifying scares? Look no further than right here in Eastern North Carolina where there are tons of haunted attractions lurking right around the corner!

1620 Loop Rd. Clayton

Open every Friday and Saturday until October 22 from 7 – 10 pm and October 27, 30, and 31 from 7 – 9 pm.

Tickets are $25.

A haunted Halloween scream park at a local farm. Every year new horror features are added, this year’s attractions include The Black Hole, Fear Forest Haunted Hayride, Slaughterhouse, and The Academy.

Dress comfortably, you may need to run, crawl, and get through tight spaces.

11875 NC HWY 222 W Middlesex

Open every Friday and Saturday until November 5 as well as Halloween night from 7 – 10 pm. October 30 from 7 – 9 pm and October 29 from 2 – 4 pm for low scare fun.

Tickets are $25 for adults, and children 12 and under are $12.

Over 20 years of haunting attractions, this year featuring: The Bundie Hotel, Skully’s Inlet ft. The S.S. Sea Hag, Mayhem Hayride, The Slaughterhouse, Clown Town, Insane Asylum, Fright Trail, The Lost Crypt, The Forgotten Cabin, RottenKorr Cemetary and Hatchet’s Fish Cannery.

Saturday, November 5 is Lights Out, come experience Darkside in the Dark, face your fears with only one glow stick.

544 Falcon Rd. Lillington

Open Fridays & Saturdays in October 7:30 – 11 pm including October 30 and 31.

Original haunted house that takes you on a mind-bending trip through hellfire and back again. Zombie Tag arena, carnival-style games, axe throwing, concessions.

Customized haunt experiences are available. First class upgrade is an interactive experience, first-class passengers will be touched, might get bloody, dirty, wet, and possibly separated from the group and thrown back in alone or with strangers. A VIP Upgrade allows you to skip the line and get to the scares faster.

401 Fairgrounds Rd. Kinston

Open every Friday – Sunday until Halloween. Fridays and Saturdays 8 pm – midnight. Sundays October 9 – 30 from 8 – 11 pm.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $40 for a fast pass, and $60 to skip the line.

Sunday, October 23 is blackout night with no lights and only one glow stick. Saturday, October 29 is a Halloween Festival with kids Trick ‘R Treat from noon – 4 pm.

“Eastern North Carolina’s Newest and Scariest Haunted Attraction.” The theme is “Fear at The Fair” featuring three attractions: Nixon Asylum where you navigate the halls of an asylum, Mayhem traps you in a carnival where the clowns are wreaking havoc, and Insanity the newest attraction that just when you think you’ve escaped the asylum you become trapped in a seemingly endless maze.

3100 Freedom Way Hubert

Open every Friday and Saturday in October including October 21 from 6:30 – 10:30 pm.

Tickets are $12 for the hayride, $9 for the walking trail, and $18 for both attractions.

The 7th annual Fishstrong Fright Night Haunted Hayride and Walking Trail. Every year is different with new scares and attractions. Concessions stand available, carnival games, and a pumpkin patch.

Proceeds from the hayride go towards helping NC families dealing with life-altering illnesses.

2115 Everetts Rd. Williamston

Open every Friday & Saturday in October including October 30 and 31.

Tickets are $21 online. Regular admission is $26.

A haunted house including 20+ different scenes, both indoor and out. Not recommended for the faint of heart.

Children under 14 require an adult.

2808 Cedar Creek Rd. Youngsville

Open every Friday – Sunday until November 5. Open Halloween. Times vary per day, check the website for exact ticket times.

Tickets are $30 for general admission and $50 for VIP.

“The highest rated haunted attraction in North Carolina.” Features 5 unique attractions: Haunted Forest over a half-mile long, Dark Trail, Haunted Hayride, Killers in the Corn, and The Stalkers farm. While waiting between frights there is a sit-down carnival area with fire pits, concessions, and carnival games.

4064 Mountain View St. Gastonia at the Mountain View Golf Center

Open every Friday and Saturday until October 29 dark to midnight. Open October 9, 16, 20, 23, 26, 27, 30, and 31 from dark to 10 pm.

Tickets are $20.

In operation for almost 30 years, “one of the original and oldest haunted attractions in the Gaston County area.” Top rated Haunted Attraction in NC for 2016 and 2017. Concessions offered.

2914 Bud Johnson Rd. Clinton

Open 8 – 10 pm October 16, 20, 23, 27, 30, & 31. Open 8 – 11 pm October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29, and November 4-5.

Tickets are $30 per person or $40 for all three attractions. $5 parking.

“Number 1 Haunted Hayride in North Carolina.” A 7/10 of a mile Haunted Hayride, shoot at zombies with paintballs on a double-decker trailer pulled by a bus for Zombie Hunt. Or take a terrifying walk through pitch black where you must feel your way through for The Darkness.”

2289 Garner Chapel Rd. Mount Olive

Open Fridays & Saturdays 7 – 11 pm. Open October 31 from 7 –10 pm and November 5 from 7 – 10 pm.

Tickets are $25.

World famous Haunted House that the owners say is quite possibly haunted, Bubba’s Bloody Bucket, and a trip through the Hell Raising Hay Field.

29 Park Ln. Havelock

Open every Friday and Saturday 7 pm – midnight through November 5. Rated R hours begin at 9 pm.

Tickets are $25 but go up to $30 for October 28-29 and November 4-5.

Open for the 16th year of fear! Featuring 4 attractions: The Dead Zone outside attraction, Clowns in 3D, Haunted Factory, and The Psych Ward. Also featuring a rage room and Christmas Haunted House on November 4-5.

PG-13 experience 7 – 9 pm. Rated R experience begins after 9 pm.

2100 NC HWY 33 East Chocowinity

Open starting October 7 Fridays & Saturdays 8 – 11 pm.

Tickets are $25, fast passes are $35 to skip the lines.

Voted among top-rated North Carolina Haunted Houses in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Walk the Haunted Trails at Raised in a Barn Farm.

Recommended age is 13 and older.

6701 Good Hope Church Rd. Cary

Open every Friday and Saturday through October 29 from 7:30 – 11:30 pm.

Tickets are $25 cash, and $27 credit card.

Four attractions that will “haunt your dreams” include: The Field of Lost Souls, The Rebellion Trail, Big Top Terror, and The Gore House.

Children 12 years and younger are not recommended.

107 Railroad St. Ahoskie

Open every Friday & Saturday through November 6 from 7 – 11 pm.

Tickets are $25. VIP is $60 which allows entry to The Hotel by yourself for a more personalized haunt experience, it also allows you to jump to the front of the line.

An intense interactive haunted attraction designed to take you to the limits of your own fear. The attraction is located inside a REAL haunted location (The Garrett Hotel) with numerous instances of documented paranormal activity. There are tight corridors and disturbing scenes. You will be touched.

Recommended for ages 16 and older. Not appropriate for young children.

Paranormal ghost tours and psychic readings are also available at The Garrett Hotel.

490 Frizzelle Farm Rd. Hookerton

Open 7:30 – 11 pm October 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 29-31

“Reputation for being one of North Carolina’s most intense haunts.” A very hands-on, in-your-face haunting experience. 2,400 square foot haunted house and one and a half acre haunted woods trail.

Offers PG-13 and Rated R experiences.

201 South Pine Street Pink Hill

Open starting at 8 pm October 21-22, 26-31.

Scare U University is owned and operated by the Pink Hill Fire and Rescue Department. A two-story climate-controlled haunted house measuring around 3,000 square feet.

