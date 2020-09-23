Border Patrol agent stabbed; migrant assailant shot and killed, CBP says

National

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — An Arizona Border Patrol agent shot and killed an undocumented immigrant who stabbed him several times.

The agent was on foot patrol about 7 p.m. Tuesday near Nogales when he encountered a group of individuals.

One of the individuals allegedly attacked the agent with a knife and stabbed him several times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release. The agent shot and killed the assailant.

A CBP helicopter flew the agent to the Nogales airport, where medics were waiting for him. The agent was ultimately flown to a hospital in Tucson, Arizona, where he was treated for his wounds and later released.

In a statement, CBP said the FBI, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility, DHS Office of Inspector General, and Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, with the FBI leading the investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories