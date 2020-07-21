Border Patrol finds $1.4 million worth of meth in shipment of green onions

OTAY MESA, CA (WLNS) – Border Patrol uncovered 614 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a shipment of green onions on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered a 31-year-old man driving a tractor pulling a trailer with a shipment manifested as “mint leaves and other spices”.

The shipment raised questions during an x-ray exam and was sent to be screened by a canine team.

A detector dog alerted officers who found 40 wrapped packages along with the green onions. The substance field-tested positive for the properties of methamphetamine, according to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Officers seized the tractor, trailer, and narcotics. The seized methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $1.4 million, according to officials.

