Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say two travelers are facing charges following a brawl with police at Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade police say 30-year-old Mayfrer Serranopaca and 32-year-old Alberto Yanez Suarez were arrested in Concourse H following Monday evening’s fight.

The were each charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, while Serranopaca faces six additional counts.

Police say Monday’s confrontation began when Serranopaca hopped onto an airport employee’s cart and refused to move until the worker gave him information about his delayed flight.

Authorities say officers responded, and Serranopaca fought with them while trying to incite the crowd.

An officer drew his firearm at one point, but no shots were fired.

