‘Brian is not missing, he’s hiding’: Search continues for fiancé of Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The fiancé of Gabby Petitio, the woman last seen on a cross country trip with her fiancé three weeks ago, is now missing himself.

Police named Brian Laundrie a person of interest Gabby’s disappearance earlier this week. Now he’s gone and his family’s attorney said they don’t know where he is.

Attorney Rick Stafford released a statement that said, “All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”

In a tweet, Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, said “It took a bit, but the jobs not done. Don’t lose focus.” He added the hashtags “Find Gabby” and “Bring Gabby Home”.

It was quiet at the Laundrie’s house Saturday morning, but there was a lot of activity Friday night.

“Gabby’s parents want answers …. they deserve answers!” screamed dozens of protestors holding signs outside the Laundrie family home.

North Port Police said Brian’s family attorney contacted them Friday night wanting to speak for the first time.

They said the family is concerned because he hasn’t been seen since Tuesday. We’re told he was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

KNow anything? Please call 1-800-CALL-FBI pic.twitter.com/oCDTwHJvCt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

But those who were at the house late Friday aren’t as worried about where he is as they are about where Gabby is.

One protestor we spoke with, Jen Nascimento, said she lives in North Port and while she didn’t know Gabby personally, she said that fact that Brian hasn’t spoken up to help find Gabby is unacceptable.

“I feel like he’s a coward,” Nascimento said. “Even if it was an accident or anything, he knows something. For him not to say anything is heart-wrenching for me.”

While Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, police said he is not wanted for a crime.

North Port Police said if they do find out where Brian is, they will simply return him to his parents’ house. The police spokesperson said they will try to question him and talk to him more about where Gabby might be, but they acknowledged his right not to talk.