SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WGHP) — The Bryce Young era has officially begun as head coach Frank Reich has named Young as the Carolina Panther’s starting quarterback.

“Yes, he’s QB1,’ said Reich after the Panthers’ first day of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

“When we decided to pick Bryce, we imagined and saw the vision that we’d be standing here today saying he’s QB1,” said Reich.

While it could have been assumed that Young eventually being named the starter was a foregone conclusion given what the Panthers traded to acquire him, Young clearly winning the job at such an early point in the process is a great sign as to his development and understanding of the offense.

The Panthers traded a haul to acquire Young, including two first-round picks, star wide receiver DJ Moore and more draft assets.

Many rookie quarterbacks don’t win the starting job until the final weeks of the preseason and sometimes even into the early weeks of the regular season. Young winning the job before the first day of training camp validates the confidence the Panthers had in selecting him.

“I respect the coaches and I want to do whatever I can to play whatever role it is I’m called on to help the team,” said Young. “So [being called the starter] means a lot. For me, it’s making sure I take things day by day. I want to keep improving, keep growing.”

With Young having secured the starting job, that frees the Panthers to further evaluate second-year quarterback Matt Corral.

Joe Person, of The Athletic, reported on Monday that Corral is expected to receive a large amount of playing time in the offseason.

The Panthers selected Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Corral’s rookie season was unfortunately cut short by a foot injury he sustained in the preseason that caused him to miss the full season.

Corral is competing with veteran Andy Dalton for the backup quarterback job as well as auditioning for teams that could be interested in trading for him to possibly be a starter which seems unlikely in Carolina as long as Young remains healthy.