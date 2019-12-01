Busy Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end

(CNN Newsource/WSPA) – Coastal residents on the eastern seaboard can rest easy – the Atlantic hurricane season has come to an end.

2019 saw a busier than usual season with 18 named storms.

An average season only has twelve.

Six of those storms were hurricanes with three that were category three or higher.

With winds reaching 185 miles per hour, Dorian was one of the strongest on record.

Dorian killed 60 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage in the Bahamas.

Tropical Storm Imelda was the most damaging storm for the continental U.S.

Even though it was weak, Imelda lingered and caused massive flooding across Texas.

Next year’s hurricane season will begin June 1st.