California city of Fort Bragg to consider name change

FILE – In this July 10, 2002 file photo, an aerial view of the Georgia Pacific timber mill is seen in the foreground, in Fort Bragg, Calif. The rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change its name as people protesting racial inequality and police brutality tear down monuments honoring former Confederate leaders. The City of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County, population 7,000, is named for Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg, who is accused of keeping more than 100 slaves. The city council is debating Monday, June 22, 2020 whether to put the renaming issue to voters through a ballot measure in November. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

FORT BRAGG, Calif. (AP) — A rugged Northern California coastal city named for a Confederate general may ask voters to change the city’s name.

The council of the city of Fort Bragg in Mendocino County is debating Monday whether to put the renaming issue on the November ballot.

Fort Bragg is named after Braxton Bragg.

Supporters of a name change say the name honors a racist who has nothing to do with Northern California.

Opponents say a name change would be costly and is unnecessary.

Monuments to Confederate leaders are coming down as people protest police brutality and racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd.