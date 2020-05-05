Live Now
Watch 7News at 11PM

California governor says some business may reopen this week

National

by: ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL R. BLOOD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

People wait in line to have their hair cut at Primo’s barbershop on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Vacaville, Calif. Juan Desmarais, a former US Marine, re-opened his business on Friday, May 1, 2020, after realizing it could be months before he had permission to operate due to COVID-19 restrictions. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state will gradually allow certain business to reopen as soon as Friday, as the state sees hopeful signs in data tracking the spread of the coronavirus.

The plan outlined Monday includes a range of retailers that would be permitted to reopen, including clothing, sporting goods and flower shops.

However there would be restrictions, such as curbside pickups.

It did not include dine-in eating at restaurants and reopening of offices.

Newsom says a key consideration for loosening stay-at-home orders is the ability for health authorities to conduct widespread testing and establish a system to determine if someone who is infected might have spread the virus to someone else.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories