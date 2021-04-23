California governor seeks ban on new fracking by 2024

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, pumpjacks are seen operating in Bakersfield, Calif. On Friday, April 23, 2021, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he would halt all new fracking permits in the state by January 2024. He also ordered state regulators to plan for halting all oil extraction in the state by 2045. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban fracking in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.

Newsom made the announcement Friday. A ban on fracking failed to pass the state Legislature last week.

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, a process for extracting oil embedded deep underground.

Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.

California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.

Newsom said Friday he will use his executive authority to take on the state’s powerful oil and gas industry in a year he will likely face voters in a recall election.