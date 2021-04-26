California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.