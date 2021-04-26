California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

