(KTXL) — The California State Capitol building in downtown Sacramento has been evacuated Thursday morning, according to a FOX40 news team at the building and an internal letter shared with legislators and legislative staff.

“The California Highway Patrol has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” says a letter that was sent to state senators and senate staff.

The letter also advises state senators and staff who have not yet reported to work to remain home and work remotely. Senators and staffers already at the Capitol were asked to remain in place.

“CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation,” the letter continues.

While the Capitol itself was evacuated, the grounds around the building appeared relatively calm, with people moving about normally, a FOX40 news team observed.

A state senate floor session was delayed and moved to another legislative building in downtown Sacramento.

Governor Gavin Newsom is currently out of the state and Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis is currently the acting governor.

The State Capitol building and adjacent Capitol Park are located in Sacramento but are officially state property and fall under the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol.

Though a public building, the Capitol is under constant protection from the CHP, with open but limited access for the public, who must pass through security checkpoints before entering.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.