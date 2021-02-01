California town offering $100 to visitors

(NEXSTAR) – A small town in California is paying people who visit.

Those who book a two-night stay in Santa Maria Valley, about two-and-a-half hours north of Los Angeles, will get a $100 voucher to spend in the region.

The offer must be redeemed between Feb. 4 and Mar. 31.

To get the voucher, you must first book a room for two nights and then complete this form on the region’s website.

How to cash in on the voucher? Santa Maria Valley is home to dozens of restaurants, breweries and wineries, as well as 15 beaches.

You could spend the day exploring the history of La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, with its artwork dating back to the 19th century. Or try your luck at the Deja Vu Antiques Mall, featuring more than 35 lenders.

If drinking is more your scene, follow the Santa Maria Valley Wine Trail to 15 of the region’s leading wineries, or take the Wine Trolley on a circuit of the valley.

For sustenance between drinks, Santa Maria Valley is known for its barbecue. It even has its own style — cooked flaming hot over coals of native red oak.

Vacation towns have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. A recent report by Yelp found that many small towns are feeling the impact of a decrease in tourists and visitors, especially ski towns and spring break destinations.

Though the Santa Maria Valley offer is certainly enticing, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials do not recommend domestic travel amid the pandemic.

“Travel can increase your chance of spreading and getting COVID-19,” the CDC website reads. “Postponing travel and staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”