Car that plunged off California cliff drove through big parking lot

Bodega Bay firefighters work to secure the scene of a crash after a vehicle plummeted from the Bodega Head parking lot in Bodega Bay, Calif., through a wood barrier, left, landing upside down 100 feet to the rocky shoreline, killing two people in the SUV, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of people at a popular Northern California coastal overlook watched as an SUV drove through a parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff.

The two women inside died Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the cause of crash at the scenic Pacific Ocean overlook in Bodega Bay is still being investigated.

The women, a San Francisco Bay Area teacher and her mother, were found dead after rescuers reached the vehicle.

It landed on the rocks about 100 feet below the cliff.

Authorities are still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional.