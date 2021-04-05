Car that plunged off California cliff drove through big parking lot

National

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Bodega Bay firefighters work to secure the scene of a crash after a vehicle plummeted from the Bodega Head parking lot in Bodega Bay, Calif., through a wood barrier, left, landing upside down 100 feet to the rocky shoreline, killing two people in the SUV, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of people at a popular Northern California coastal overlook watched as an SUV drove through a parking lot without braking and then plunged off a cliff.

Bodega Bay firefighters work to secure the scene of a crash after a vehicle plummeted from the Bodega Head parking lot in Bodega Bay, Calif., through a wood barrier, left, landing upside down 100 feet to the rocky shoreline, killing two people in the SUV, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

The two women inside died Saturday.

The California Highway Patrol said Monday that the cause of crash at the scenic Pacific Ocean overlook in Bodega Bay is still being investigated.

The women, a San Francisco Bay Area teacher and her mother, were found dead after rescuers reached the vehicle.

It landed on the rocks about 100 feet below the cliff.

Authorities are still trying to determine if the crash was accidental or intentional.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store