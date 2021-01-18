Carl Icahn nixes charity bid to blow up ex-Trump casino

This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows the partially demolished Trump Plaza casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On Dec. 16, 2020, the city announced it would auction off the right to push the button to dynamite the remainder of the casino next month as a means to raise money for a local youth charity. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An auction house seeking bids to blow up a former casino once owned by President Donald Trump has canceled the effort after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from conservative billionaire Carl Icahn.

But Icahn says he’ll replace the money that would have gone to a youth charity.

Icahn told The Associated Press he’ll donate $175,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City to replace money that would have been raised by a charity auction of the right to press the button to demolish the former Trump Plaza casino.

Icahn’s company says the auction was promoting something he considered to be a public safety risk.