Carnival Corp. hacked; guest and worker information accessed

by: The Associated Press

FILE – The cruise ship Rotterdam turns as it prepares to dock at Port Everglades, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday, July 16, 2020 that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. says it was the victim of a ransomware attack that likely got some personal information about the cruise company’s guests and employees.

The attack was first detected Saturday, and it accessed an encrypted portion of technology systems for one of the cruise line’s brands, the company said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Carnival operates Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and other lines, but the company didn’t say in the filing which cruise line was affected.

The SEC filing also didn’t say how many people’s personal information may have been accessed.

