CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is partnering with Bojangles, the restaurant announced in a social media post.

The Panthers selected Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to be the franchise’s quarterback of the future.

HOUSTON – JANUARY 27: Quarterback Jake Delhomme #17 of the Carolina Panthers listens to a question on media day January 27, 2003, at the Reliant Stadium before Super Bowl XXXVIII against the New England Patriots in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Bojangles has long been a frequent partner with the Panthers and their stars. The restaurant was founded in Charlotte in 1977.

Young is not the first Panthers signal caller with a prolific association with Bojangles. Jake Dellhomme famously starred in several Bojangles commercials during his time as Carolina’s starting quarterback.

Star wide receiver Steve Smith frequently appeared in the commercials with Dellhomme, the most notable of which being a Dukes of Hazzard parody.

The Dellhome ad campaigns were incredibly popular in the mid-2000s, they included a Jerry Maguire parody and a commercial featuring Dellhomme as the heroic “Defender of the Fresh Biscuit.”

In other Panthers quarterback/Bojangles-related lore, Cam Newton once accepted a gift of Bojangles from a fan at training camp and brought it back to the quarterback huddle.