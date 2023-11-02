CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carowinds’ parent company, Cedar Fair, and Six Flags announced their official merger Thursday, creating a leading amusement park operator.

According to a press release from Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the two companies came to a $2 billion deal, making a powerhouse in the theme park industry.

Together, the company will own 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks, and nine resorts across 17 states, Canada, and Mexico.

The companies are two of the largest chains in the nation and the newly combined company will be worth around $3.5 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the release, the combined company will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the release, the corporate name of the company will be Six Flags, and Cedar Fair’s Richard Zimmerman will be CEO. Six Flags CEO Selim Bassoul will be the executive chairman.

“Our merger with Six Flags will bring together two of North America’s iconic amusement park companies to establish a highly diversified footprint and a more robust operating model to enhance park offerings and performance,” Zimmerman said. “ I have great respect for the Six Flags team and look forward to joining forces as we embark on this next chapter together.”

“The combination of Six Flags and Cedar Fair will redefine our guests’ amusement park experience as we combine the best of both companies,” Bassoul said. “We are excited to unite the Cedar Fair and Six Flags teams to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities and operational efficiencies of our combined platform for the benefit of our guests, shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders.”

Cedar Fair unitholders will own about 51.2% of the combined company while Six Flags shareholders will own about 48.8%

According to the release, the newly merged company expects to see about $200 million in benefits from the deal, including $120 million in administrative and operational costs to be cut within two years.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024.