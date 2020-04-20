1  of  14
Caseworker: Child abuse going unreported during awareness month

National

'Referral rates are down 50 percent right now, beginning in April.'

by: Stephanie Grindley

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. You may have seen blue pinwheels lining yards, symbolizing that every kid has a right to a childhood. But while awareness is being spread, the expected calls are just not there.

The Belmont County Children Service Director said services have not stopped, but
abuse reports are down.

Leaders said abuse has not stopped while the pandemic halts everyday life.

Stress levels are high. Parents are without jobs, and now children are not heading off to school or even to the playground.

Due to social distancing orders, the average citizen may not be seeing things to report, because children aren’t out and about.

Unfortunately, Belmont County is seeing what Ohio is seeing. Referral rates are down 50 percent right now, beginning in April. And that’s because what we do always begins with someone reporting to us what they see. And with children not being out in the public, we’re just not getting those calls.

CHRISTINE PARKER, Belmont County Children Services Director​

These first responders for children are still answering calls and going out with the sheriff’s department. And as their jobs continue, you still have a vital role in this.

While social distancing, you can still reach out to children and ask questions like, “How are you doing?” If there is reasonable suspicion, you can still call. The national number is 1-800-4-A-Child.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

