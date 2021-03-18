CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Amtrak train hits truck on tracks in California

OAKLAND, CA (WSPA) – An Amtrak train in California hit a dump truck which had stopped on the tracks Thursday morning.

Nobody was hurt in the crash which was caught on cell phone video by a nearby driver.

The Amtrak Coast Starlight train was on its way from Seattle to Los Angeles with 111 passengers and crew on board when the crash happened in Oakland.

The train was delayed for around an hour and a half following the crash.

Police said that there was nobody inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to CBS affiliate KPIX.

