CBP seizes record $31M worth of cocaine at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Just days before Halloween, inside a container of scrap aluminum and copper, officers at the Port of Savannah discovered a record amount of cocaine valued at about $31 million.

While checking a shipping container from South America on Oct. 29, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers detected an anomaly that prompted further examination.

Container

of scrap aluminum and copper where cocaine was found (CBP)

Officers opened the container to find 21 duffel bags holding a combined 818 bricks of a substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.

In total, the cocaine weighed 2,133 pounds.

According to CBP, the container was headed to Europe. Homeland Security Investigations is working to learn more about where the cocaine was concealed and where exactly it was headed.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

“Now we begin the arduous task of post-seizure analysis and continue the investigation,” CBP Area Port Director Chris Kennally said in a press conference Tuesday.

“It makes me smile every time, whether it’s one pound or it’s 2,100 pounds like we’ve got here,” said Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher. “To defeat them is what our goal is.”

This marks CBP’s largest cocaine seizure at the Port of Savannah; the agency’s fifth narcotics interception in the past five months.