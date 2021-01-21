CDC director to extend order to temporarily halt residential evictions

WASHINGTON (WSPA) – President Joe Biden asked for housing foreclosures and evictions to be delayed until March 31.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky released the following statement Wednesday night:

As a protective public health measure, I will extend the current order temporarily halting residential evictions until at least March 31, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to our nation’s health. It has also triggered a housing affordability crisis that disproportionately affects some communities. Despite extensive mitigation efforts, COVID-19 continues to spread in America at a concerning pace. We must act to get cases down and keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings — like shelters — where COVID-19 can take an even stronger foothold.

The Associated Press reported almost 12% of homeowners with mortgages are late on their payments, and 19% of renters are behind, according to a Census Bureau survey of households.

Federal moratoriums would ensure people could stay in their homes even if they cannot afford to pay their monthly bills, AP reported.

Biden has called on Congress to extend assistance to renters.

While the moratoriums have aided several million Americans during the pandemic and helped to contain the disease, they have also meant that billions of dollars in housing costs have gone unpaid, AP said.