CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating the city’s third homicide in 24 hours, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 p.m. Friday night near 12000 Deaton Hill Dr. in north Charlotte, just outside the 485 loop near Highland Creek. A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic. CMPD investigated a Steele Creek Division homicide around midnight Friday and then responded around 2 p.m. to a homicide in the Hickory Grove area.

Operations command, Medic, the DA’s Office, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene in north Charlotte.

There is no mention of an arrest or a motive and this remains an active investigation.

This is the city’s 88th homicide of 2022.