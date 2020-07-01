Check out these Fourth of July freebies, deals & specials

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lighten your wallet with free food, deals, and specials that are sure to spark a smile with your friends and family this Fourth of July.

Due to constantly-updating COVID-19 regulations, be sure to call ahead to make sure these places are open and the deals are still being offered. If you are planning to head to a restaurant, due to limited capacity, you may want to make a reservation, especially for larger parties.

7-Eleven: Celebrate throughout July with a free medium Slurpee, 49 cent any size drink, $1 hot dogs, and a $1 any size Slurpee by signing up for the 7REWARDS card



American Eagle: Everything is up to 60% off



Best Buy: Savings available across multiple categories including home appliances, TVs, and laptops



The Container Store: Organize your life with up to 30% off customer favorite storage solutions



Columbia: Shop the summer sale for 25% off select gear



Dell: Laptops, desktops, PCs are on sale



Dick’s Sporting Goods: Tons of gear on sale for the holiday, including Hydro Flask products, bikes, and camping gear



Gap: Everything on site is up to 60% off



Home Depot: Check out summer savings on everything you need to be outdoors for the season from grills to lawn care



HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, and monitors



Jimmy John’s: Rewards members can buy one sandwich and get another for half off when they order online this Fourth of July



L.L.Bean: Take up to 50% off at the summer sale



Lowe’s: Celebrate the 4th with up to 40% off select appliances



Lucky Brand: Deals on tees, tops, and jeans



Old Navy: Take up to 60% off storewide at the Americana-rama Sale



Petsmart: Discounts on litter, treats, and food for cats and dogs



Samsung: Enjoy summer savings on smartphones and smart home appliances

CNN Underscored helped contribute to this list