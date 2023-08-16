SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Chick-fil-A is set to debut a new variation of its Original Chicken Sandwich on August 28.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich is Chick-fil-A’s first seasonal variation on its Original Chicken Sandwich and features an original Chick-fil-A filet, pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños, and a toasted bun drizzled with honey.

Chick-fil-A’s new Honey pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Chick-fil-A’s new Caramel Crumble Milkshake. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

The new sandwich is a result of more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, according to Chick-fil-A. The sandwich was chosen after a successful market test in Asheville and the Upstate in 2020.

With the new sandwich, Chick-fil-A also plans to roll out a new Caramel Crumble Milkshake made with butterscotch caramel and blondie crumbles.

The new shake will be available nationwide, and the new sandwich will be available in every state except for Hawaii.