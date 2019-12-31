Chief: Kansas officer resigns after making up coffee cup incident

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – In a joint press conference with McDonald’s Monday night, a Kansas police chief said an incident involving a note written on a coffee cup was a hoax.

Chief Brian Hornaday said on Saturday that a Herington Police officer reported that he went to the McDonald’s on South Washington Street on his way to work, ordered a coffee, and discovered that someone had written ‘f***ing pig’ on the side of it.

Hornaday said when the writing was brought to the attention of management at the McDonald’s, they offered the officer a free lunch.

Chief Brian Hornaday said Sunday McDonald’s didn’t have anything to do with writing obscenities on an officer’s coffee, and that it was “fabricated by a police officer no longer employed with the agency.”

“Now, this is absolutely a black eye on law enforcement,” Hornaday said.

The officer, who won’t be identified since it is a “personnel matter,” told the chief it was meant to be a joke.

Hornaday said the officer was with the department for two months.