Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes proposes to girlfriend Brittany Matthews after receiving Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – After getting his Super Bowl ring, it appears Patrick Mahomes decided to give a ring to longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews, too.

Based on social media posts, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback proposed Tuesday night.

Mahomes shared a photo of the massive engagement ring Tuesday, with the caption “ring szn” and tagged Matthews. She shared it in her Instagram story as well.

Matthews also shared a photo of the proposal site — Arrowhead Stadium, of course — and it looks like plenty of white roses were involved in the big question.

“So this happened today,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school, and she’s been a proud supporter of him ever since.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Mahomes and his teammates finally received their Super Bowl rings after a slightly delayed ceremony due to the pandemic.

The Chiefs held a private ring ceremony Tuesday at Arrowhead Stadium that they shared with fans on social media.