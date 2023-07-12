WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Braga Fresh is recalling some of its chopped salad kits due to undeclared allergens, according to a news release by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The news release says Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling a single production run of 365 by Whole Foods Market Organic Asian-inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12 oz.:

Product UPC Code: 9948246932

Lot Code: BFFS179A2

Best If Used By Date: 7/16/23

Pack Size: 12 oz.

Dates Purchased: 6/28/23 – 7/10/23

The FDA says the product is being recalled because the ingredients listed on the package don’t mention milk or eggs.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to milk or eggs run the risk of serious allergic reactions if they unknowingly eat them.

The salad kits were sold in bags from refrigerated display cases in the produce department of Whole Foods Market stores across the United States.

All affected products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into the store for a full refund.

Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Saturday through Sunday.

For more information about this recall, click here.