Columbus native remembers playing with, against Kobe Bryant

Milwaukee Bucks guard Michael Redd is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2007, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-103. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The loss of Kobe Bryant is being felt in Columbus as well as around the world.

Columbus native Michael Redd is one of just a handful of NBA players to play both with and against Bryant.

After playing for Ohio State University, Redd went on to play against Bryant in the NBA, going head to head for years.

They also played together on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team.

It was those years playing together when Redd said they became close both on and off the court.

Bryant had been in the league a few years before Redd turned pro. Their first time meeting was on the court.

“When you’re looking across playing against him, working out with him, you knew that was the standard of greatness, that was the level you wanted to get to,” Redd said.

Redd said Bryant is the greatest competitor he ever played against.

“He was extraordinary,” he said. “He did things we never saw before.”

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant is fouled by Milwaukeee Bucks’ Michael Redd as he tries to drive to the basket during the third quarter Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2005, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Players of the US Olympic basketball team (L-R) Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, Michael Redd, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Deron Willimas, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Tayshaun Prince along with coaches Mike D’Antoni (L) and head coach Mike Krzyzewski (2nd R) pose in Rockefeller Center June 30 2008 to display the uniforms provided by Nike they will wear at the Beijing Olympics. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Michael Redd (8) and Kobe Bryant embrace after beating Spain 118-107 in the men’s gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. USA’s Carmelo Anthony looks on. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

USA players from left, Chris Bosh, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant and Michael Redd receive their gold medals following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

USA player receive their gold medals following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. From left are Carmelo Anthony, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Paul, Chis Bosh, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Michael Redd, Deron Williams and Lebron James. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

USA players are shown during medal ceremonies following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2008. From right are Jason Kidd, Lebron James, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Chris Bosh. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Milwaukee Bucks’ Michael Redd, left, shoots under Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant during the first quarter of the basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2006. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, second right, attempts to free himself from a pick thrown by Milwaukee Bucks’ Michael Redd, right, and Ersan Ilyasova, from Turkey, second left, late in the fourth quarter of the basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2006. Bucks, 109-105. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Michael Redd is fouled by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant (24) as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2007, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 110-103. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Team USA forward Carmelo Anthony, second from left, and China center Yao Ming greet each other as their teams’ shake hands after the USA won their preliminary basketball game 101-70 at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2008. Looking on are USA’s Kobe Bryant, left, Michael Redd and China’s Du Feng (15). (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2008, file photo, USA player receive their gold medals following their win over Spain in the gold medal basketball game at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. From left are Carmelo Anthony, Tayshaun Prince, Chris Paul, Chis Bosh, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Michael Redd, Deron Williams and Lebron James. The U.S. added Blake Griffin of the Clippers and LaMarcus Aldridge of Portland on Monday, Jan. 16, 2012, to the 18 holdovers who hope to go for more basketball gold. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

BEIJING – AUGUST 24: Kobe Bryant #10 and Michael Redd #8 of the United States celebrate winning the gold medal game 118-107 over Spain during Day 16 of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games at the Beijing Olympic Basketball Gymnasium on August 24, 2008 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – NOVEMBER 21: Michael Redd #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks tries to stop Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers on November 21, 2007 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agreees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE – NOVEMBER 21: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers tries to move against Michael Redd #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks on November 21, 2007 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Lakers 110-103. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agreees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Players of the US Olympic basketball team (L-R) Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, Michael Redd, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Deron Willimas, Dwight Howard, Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Bosh and Tayshaun Prince pose in Rockefeller Center June 30 2008 to display the uniforms provided by Nike they will wear at the Beijing Olympics. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

US Olympic basketball players (L-R) LeBron James, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant attend a press event at Rockefeller Center in New York on June 30, 2008 to display the uniforms provided by Nike they will wear at the Beijing Olympics. AFP PHOTO/Timothy A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Kobe Bryant (L) and USA’s Michael Redd celebrate at the end of the men’s basketball gold medal match Spain against The US of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. The US won 118-107. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

USA’s Kobe Bryant (L) and USA’s Michael Redd celebrate on the podium after the men’s basketball gold medal match of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008 at the Olympic basketball Arena in Beijing. The United States won the Olympic men’s basketball gold medal defeating Spain 118-107. Argentina defeated Lithuania 87-75 in the bronze-medal game. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Eventually, the two got to play together on the Olympic team, training together, working out together, and in 2008, winning gold medals together.

“Me and him, at that point, that three-year span, developed a really close bond on the court and off the court,” Redd said. “We spent a lot of time together.”

He said he is heartbroken over what happened Sunday to Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and everyone else on the helicopter.

“Just devastating, shocking, heartbreaking news today that the world, not even the NBA, is feeling,” Redd said.

The heartbreak is hitting the hardwood in Columbus, too.

Andre Perry put his Bryant jersey on before playing Sunday to honor one of the greatest to play the game.

“He had so much impact on my favorite sport,” Perry said. “He was way too young, 41 years old. Just a shock to all of us. It hurts, even though we never got to meet him.”

As for Redd, he’s going to cherish all the time he got to spend with the Laker legend.

“I got a chance to see another side of him that probably most people didn’t get a chance to see,” he said. “I was privileged in that timeframe to connect with him and it was one of the great honors of my life, really was.”

Redd, like others, said Bryant will remain an icon and will be remembered as one of the greatest players to ever play the game.