Community has prayer vigil in Mendota, Va. for missing Evelyn Boswell

MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, community members in Mendota, Virginia had a prayer vigil for the missing 15-month-old that sparked an AMBER Alert a week ago, Evelyn Boswell.

The vigil is planned took place outside the Mendota Community Center with about a dozen people in attendance.

Event organizer Jennifer Bear told News Channel 11 that she is from the Hiltons, Va. area, and the Mendota Community Center “seemed like the best place” to host the vigil.

“It’s rough. I have three small kids like I said. I can’t imagine if one of them was to go missing, and just to have it so close to home, you know, you always think it couldn’t happen here and this time it did,” Bear said.

Bear said she co-organized the vigil with her sister, Amanda Jenkins.

“It’s just been weighing, you know, heavy on our hearts to bring her home and make sure she’s safe, and make sure that, at the end of the day that Evelyn being safe and home, is the main thing,” Jenkins told News Channel 11.

Deacon Jimmy Darnell of the Stony Point Baptist Church led the group in prayer at the vigil.

Here is his full prayer:

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.