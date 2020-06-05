Court grants Williamson stay on improper-benefits inquiry

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson grabs a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in New Orleans. The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida appeals court has temporarily granted NBA rookie Zion Williamson’s attempt to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

Thursday’s order granted Williamson a stay and paused proceedings in the lawsuit from Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford.

The lawsuit filed last summer accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract.

Williamson had filed his own lawsuit in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.