COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews have been battling a wildfire that has consumed at least 4,500 acres of private and public land in Tyrrell County.

John Cook with the NC Forest Service told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove that a majority of the fire is on the Pocosin Fish and Wildlife Refuge. There is no containment of the fire. He said it started Friday afternoon and created a significant amount of smoke that residents saw and smelled.

Around 45 firefighters have been on the ground battling the fire. Aircraft have also been assisting. A management team from the NC Forest Service is also involved.

Cook said residents should avoid the area until further notice and take other precautions if they live nearby.